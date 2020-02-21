Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Best Scenes From 'Bride And Prejudice' Are A Must Watch; See

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was the first Indian to have made it big in Hollywood by doing a handful of English films along with appearing at many of the prestigious red carpet events representing India. One such movie is the 2004 Gurinder Chadha movie titled Bride and Prejudice. The movie is an adaptation of Pride and Prejudice, a novel by Jane Austen. Take a look at some of the best scenes of the actor from the movie which released 15 years ago on February 11, 2004.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's best scenes from Bride and Prejudice

Lalitha (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) is a strong-willed girl who doesn't intend to opt for an arranged marriage and instead wants to fall in love with someone and then get married. This scene from Bride and Prejudice is about the time when Mr Kohli comes to meet her to propose marriage to her and she reacts to his proposal.

In the following movie clip, Mr Darcy and Lalitha join in for a meal together. It is that point of time when Mr Darcy tells her that she was too quick to judge him. Lalitha then thinks of giving Will Darcy a second chance and retains the faith that he is not against the Indian culture and its traditions after all.

This is one of the essential scenes in the movie as at this point the young individuals are having a dance party for their friend's marriage. The two sisters, portrayed by Namrata Shirodkar and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, are standing by the balcony when they glance at the two hunks. While it is love at first sight for Mr Balraj when he sees Jaya, Mr Darcy is amused and mesmerised by Aishwarya's beauty. This is the scene where these four future lovers excahnge glances and join in some dance battle in the movie.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's upcoming movies

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Fanney Khan along with Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor. She is currently shooting for Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan. The movie is said to be Mani Ratnam's long-cherished dream to adapt the classic Tamil novel written by Kalki Krishnamurthy into an epic film. The first schedule of the film is already completed in the dense jungles of Thailand. Reportedly, the film will be made in two parts and will release in 2021.

