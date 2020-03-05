When Hrithik Roshan And Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Sizzling Chemistry Won Hearts

Hrithik Roshan recently completed 20 years in Bollywood and has delivered a number of memorable films. His efforts have not gone unnoticed as he also has won many awards in his splendid career so far. Hrithik Roshan, son of filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, made his first appearance as a child artist in 1986. He made his debut with the 2000 release Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai and there was no looking back. The actor has co-starred with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in many films, creating magic at the box office with their sizzling chemistry. Listed below are the movies in which Hrithik and Aishwarya's chemistry impressed the fans.

Dhoom 2 (2006)

Aishwarya Rai won hearts with her scintillating moves in the song Crazy Kiya Re from Dhoom 2. The movie featuring Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai in the lead was the second film from the Dhoom franchise. Helmed by Sanjay Gadhvi, the film was a box office hit and the audience applauded Aishwarya and Hrithik's sizzling chemistry.

Jodhaa Akbar (2008)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan starrer Jodhaa Akbar recently completed 12 years. Penned and helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the film revolves around the romance between the Mughal Emperor Jalal-ud-din Muhammad Akbar and the Rajput Princess Jodha Bai, who becomes his wife. The film was a box office hit.

Guzaarish (2010)

Hrithik Roshan’s Guzaarish is considered as one of the actor’s best performances in his career. The story of this film revolves around a man who is paralysed and wants to end his life legally. The film saw actors like Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Shernaz Patel in lead roles. The film was successful in igniting a discussion on euthanasia. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who also contributed to the story, the movie failed to perform at the box office.

