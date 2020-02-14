One of the most popular films of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan includes Hum Dil Chuke Sanam. Released in 1999, the film was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film gained wide popularity with the audience as they were a popular on-screen couple back then. Here are some of the best scenes of the duo together in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's romantic scenes from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan are having dinner with their family, she teases him for being too sweet. Salman gets mad and starts eating chillies and walks away. On the insistence of her mother, Aishwarya then goes to give him some honey to help ease up the spice. When she tries feeding it to him, he keeps dodging her hand away. He then pauses for a while before he finally decided to eat it.

ALSO READ | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Special Connection And Her Love For Mumbai City; Read

In a scene, Rai is standing on a balcony looking at the stars and seems lost in thought. Just then Khan comes in and asks if she is thinking about him, she absentmindedly answers yes and then quickly realises it and corrects herself. The duo then has a delightful conversation talking about why she was at the terrace and she also talks about how she believes in fate and thinks that the stars are her own.

ALSO READ | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Photos That Prove Her Love For Red Lipsticks

In another scene, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is walking with a plate of laddoos happily humming a song and spots Salman Khan standing in a corner. Since it is a sangeet ceremony she tells Salman that he is not allowed to be there and takes him away. He then asks her if they have songs for every passion and she tells him that they have songs for everything, right from birth to death and performs a little segment to show him a dance that he did not know about.

ALSO READ | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Looks Like A Vision In THESE Blue Outfits; See Pics

ALSO READ | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Movies To Watch On Amazon Prime; From 'Sarbjit' To 'Fanney Khan'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.