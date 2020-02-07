Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Photos That Prove Her Love For Red Lipsticks

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has never failed to impress her fans with her gorgeous looks and impeccable style. Also crowned as Miss World in the year 1994, she has established a loyal fan base. Many of her fans love her dressing style and makeup. Something that has caught the attention of her fans is the red lipstick that she often sports.

The actor who was recently spotted at Armana Jain's wedding sported a red lipstick. She has been seen wearing red lipstick several times. The actor knows exactly how to ace the colour red. Here are some of the best looks of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan where she has opted for red lips, that can inspire fans for the upcoming Valentine's Day 2020.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's best looks in red coloured lipsticks, see pictures

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan donned a white lehenga for Armana Jain's wedding. She can be seen wearing bright red coloured lipstick. The contrasting colour of her white lehenga and red lipstick simply adds beauty to her overall look.

The actor dazzles in a red lehenga and a matching red lipstick. She opted for a matching coloured lipstick in the picture.

The diva shared a picture with P V Sindhu and congratulated her success. The actor can be seen wearing a pinkish-white diamond-studded lehenga. This is yet another look in red-coloured lipstick.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dazzled in a blue off-shoulder dress. The actor completed her look with a red coloured lipstick. She opted for a wavy hairstyle.

This bossy look of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is loved by many fans. She opted for a long printed coat and paired it with denim. The red lipstick completed her boss-lady look.

