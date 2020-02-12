Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Movies To Watch On Amazon Prime; From 'Sarbjit' To 'Fanney Khan'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the exceptional actors we have ever seen in the Bollywood industry. She is a global icon and set her niche quite high with her beauty and acting skills. Ever since Aishwarya Rai was crowned as ‘Miss World’, there is no turning back for the actress.

For her contribution to Indian Cinema, she was awarded the prestigious Padma Shri award in the year 2009. Today we bring before you 5 best movies of the actor you can watch on Amazon Prime.

Sarbjit

The film is based on the life of Sarabjit Singh, a farmer who was wrongfully convicted in Pakistan. He died after a fatal assault inside the jail. The movie focuses on his sister Dalbir Kaur’s fight against the system to prove his innocence. The film features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Randeep Hooda in the lead role. Her character was appreciated by critics and her fans.

Dhoom 2

The movie Dhoom 2 was the first Bollywood to shot in Brazil. Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai were paired for the first time for the film. The plot of the movie revolves around a thief named Mr A played by Hrithik Roshan who teams up with a girl (played by Aishwarya Rai) to steal an expensive diamond. In the movie, she stands out to be the best even with the presence of other huge star casts.

Mohabbatein

Aishwarya was a part of the multi-starrer movie Mohabbatein which was released in the year 2000. The film also featured Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Uday Chopra, Jugal Hansraj, Jimmy Sheirgill, Shamita Shetty, Preeti Jhangiani, and Kim Sharma. Aishwarya played the role of Megha, who dies at the beginning of the movie and comes in flashback scenes in the mind of Raj Malhotra (Shah Rukh).

Fanney Khan

The film follows the journey of Fanney Khan played by Anil Kapoor, who is in a quest to fulfil his daughter Lata's dreams. While Aishwarya Rai Bachchan plays the role of a famous artist named Baby Singh with Rajkummar Rao playing her love interest. 'Fanney Khan' also throws light on the issue of body shaming. 'Fanney Khan', which is the official remake of 'Everybody's Famous', marks Atul Manjrekar's directorial debut.

Ae Dil Hai Muskil

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was Karan Johar’s come back as director 4 years. Before this, his last movie was Student Of The Year. The film tells the story of unrequited love through characters Ayan (Ranbir Kapoor) and Alizeh (Anushka Sharma). Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen in a completely different avatar in the film and was loved by critics and fans.

