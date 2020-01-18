Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Star In Pradeep Sarkar's Next Directorial? Find Out

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a rare combination of talent and elegance. The Bollywood diva was last seen in Fanney Khan in 2018 and is currently working with her guru, Mani Ratnam on his Tamil film, Ponniyin Selvan.

While the details of the project have been kept under wraps, the actor has been openly talking about her association with the director. Amidst all the buzz, there are rumours that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan might be in talks for her next film with Pradeep Sarkar.

According to a leading news portal, Pradeep Sarkar and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan might be in the initial phase of talks about a film based on the life of 19th-century courtesan-turned-theatre-actor, Binodini Dasi, also known as Noti Binodini.

While the report also stated that the Parineeta filmmaker’s talks with Vidya Balan about the same project might not have worked out, Aishwarya has caught the filmmaker’s attention. Binodini Dasi or Noti Binodini was a popular courtesan who was made famous by Natasamarat Girish Chandra Ghosh in a play and then she went onto to rule over Kolkata.

It was also reported that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan might be in talks with Pradeep Sarkar about the film based on the chapters of Binodini’s autobiography called Amar Katha. Producer Vasant Thakur has also managed to get the rights of the film. And as per reports seems like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has loved the narration and the character graph of the film.

Aishwarya is said to have given the verbal nod but will sign the dotted line only after reading the full script. The film will start from the time when Binodini is old and it will go into a flashback as she reflects on her life.

Image courtesy: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram

