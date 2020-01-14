Aishwarya Rai & Abhishek Bachchan's Combined Net Worth Will Leave You In Disbelief

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been dubbed as the power couple of Bollywood. The duo got married in the year 2007. They and have a daughter together and her name is Aaradhya Bachchan. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan keeps posting pictures of her daughter and family on social media and is quite active online.

Net Worth - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan earned his place in Bollywood by acting in some blockbuster hit films and later turned in to an entrepreneur. He bought the Pro Kabaddi League franchise team Jaipur Pink Panthers and in 2014 co-bought the Indian Super League football team Chennaiyin FC. In 2014 his Jaipur Pink Panthers won the first-ever championships and in 2015 the Chennaiyin FC won the ISL. Junior Bachchan's net worth is close to ₹200 crores as of 2019. He owns multiple luxury cars including an Audi A8L, Mercedes-Benz GL63 AMG, Bentley Continental GT, etc.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan started her career as a model. In 1991 she won International Supermodel Contest which was organised by Forbes and got eventually featured in American Edition of Vogue. She had won various titles in National and International Modelling championships, which include Miss World, Miss India World (1st runners up), Miss Photogenic, etc etc.

She made her acting debut with the Tamil film Iruvar, directed by Mani Ratnam. Since then she has been unstoppable and went on to star in hit films like Josh, Taal, Devdas, Mohabbatein, Jodhaa Akbar, etc. Aishwariya was also recognized globally and even got featured in a couple of Hollywood productions such as Pink Panther 2, etc.

She has worked in several critically acclaimed films as well as commercial Bollywood hits. She has also earned several international brand endorsements and personal investments. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is said to have a net worth close to ₹230 crores as of 2019. She had established the Aishwarya Rai Foundation in the year 2004, to help rural people across the country. The Taal actor also owns multiple luxury cars including Mini Cooper, Mercedes-Benz S-Class S350, etc. The couple's net worth is a staggering sum close to ₹500 crores.

