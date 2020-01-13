Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Steps Out For Dinner With Abhishek And Aaradhya; See Pics

Actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were recently spotted in the city as they headed out for a quiet dinner with their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The pictures of the family together went viral in no time.

Father-daughter duo Aaradhya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were giving fans goals as the two of them were seen twinning in blue denim jeans and white T-shirts. On the other hand, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was sporting an all-black look.

Here is a look at some of the pictures of the family shared by fans:

On the work front, the fans of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have not seen her on the big screens since the release of Fanney Khan. Aishwarya will be next seen in Mani Ratnam directorial Ponniyin Selvan. The movie is based on a Tamil classic novel of the same name. The film also stars popular Tamil actor Vikram along with several others like Karthi, Jayam Ravi, and Amala Paul in pivotal roles.

Abhishek Bachchan, on the other hand, has an interesting lineup of movies. The actor will be seen in Anurag Basu's Ludo which also includes Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, and Pankaj Tripathi in prominent roles.

The actor will also be starring in Red Chillies Entertainments' Bob Biswas. The story is based on a character from Kahaani which is played by a Bengali actor Saswata Chatterjee. Bob Biswas will be directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh, the daughter of Kahaani director Sujoy Ghosh.

