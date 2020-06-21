Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Vs Anushka Sharma: Who Rocked The Classic Red Saree Better?

The trend of the Sabyasachi red saree with extensive jewellery will never go out of style. The classic red saree look is timeless and will certainly make you look flawless. We see so several celebs wearing various shades of red. Bollywood divas often rock their look with a set of jewellery.

Often we have seen these celebs rocking a sleek look. They are seen wearing designer apparel. For now, we have the stunning Aishwariya Rai Bachchan and Anushka Sharma who have rocked the red saree look. Take a look below and check out these celebs' priceless looks.

Anushka Sharma

The 32-year-old actor wore the Sabyasachi red saree for her wedding reception in Delhi. Anushka looked stunning with a black smokey eye. She also rocked the silk weave with intricate heritage jewellery by the same designer. Anushka went for a centre-parted low bun which gave all the attention to the vibrant red sindoor on her forehead. She also covered her bun with a garland.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The former Miss World blessed Isha Ambani’s Wedding in the same red Sabyasachi saree. Just like Anushka, Aish too styled her saree with classic jewellery and a middle-parted bun with a touch of sindoor. She also accessorised her hair with white flowers wrapped around her bun. Aish opted for a classic look with winged liner as well as red lips.

Upcoming Movies

On the work front, Anushka Sharma is set to play the lead role in Jhulan Goswami's biopic. The film is directed by Prosit Roy and is set to be released sometime in 2020. She is also going to star in the coming film Kaneda, which is directed by Navdeep Singh. The movie is set to be released in 2020.

The former Miss World is going to star in the upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan. The movie is directed by Mani Ratnam and is set to be released sometime around 2020. Besides Ponniyin Selvan, Aish is going to star in the movie Gulab Jamun, which is directed by Anurag Kashyap. The movie is going to be released in December this year.

