Chiranjeevi Sarja’s Sister Aishwarya Arjun Remembers Her Fond Memories With The Late Actor

South actor Chiranjeevi Sarja's unfortunate demise came as a shock to the entire industry. The industry along with his fans are still reeling from the news of his death. The late actor's sister Aishwarya Arjun took to her social media to share some lovely childhood memories with him.

Chiranjeevi Sarja's sister Aishwarya Arjun shared some lovely childhood memories with him

The first picture has Aishwarya Arjun posing with Chiranjeevi Sarja along with her younger sister Anjana. The Sandalwood actor's childhood pictures with his siblings are all about love and togetherness. The other picture has Aishwarya posing with Chiranjeevi at a birthday celebration. The third picture was also a beautiful family portrait that had Chiranjeevi posing with his siblings. These pictures will make fans of the actor teary-eyed. Take a look at her post.

Chiranjeevi Sarja's brother Suraj also shared an emotional post for the actor

Sometime back Chiranjeevi Sarja's brother Suraj also shared the late actor's post on his social media to mourn his loss. He had given a heartfelt caption with the picture which said that he still cannot digest the fact that his brother is no longer with them and that this was his last post. Take a look at Suraj's post.

Several members of the South film industry along with his fans gave their condolences for the late actor and his family. Chiranjeevi Sarja is now survived by his wife Meghana Raj. According to media sources, Meghana is expecting her first child with the late actor and is currently in her second trimester.

The couple was reportedly tight-lipped about their pregnancy from the public glare and only their close family and friends were aware of it. The Aadyaa actor passed away on June 7, 2020. He was 39 years of age and had passed away due to suffering from a cardiac arrest.

Chiranjeevi also happens to be the nephew of the renowned Kannada actor Arjun Sarja. He has also been a part of some commercially successful films in his career. Some of them were Samhaara, Aadyaa, Sinnga, Khaki, Amma I Love You, Prema Baraha, Dandam Dashagunam, Vayuputra, and Varadhanayaka.

