Aishwarya Rajessh's Fan Says He 'could Die For Her', Actor Replies 'never Say Such Words'

Aishwarya Rajessh has played several memorable characters and has also been a part of many successful movies over the years. She is also quite active on social media. Recently, one of her fans said that he ''could die for her''. Aishwarya Rajessh's response to this comment won the hearts of her fans. Read on to know more details about the whole story

Aishwarya Rajessh’s heart-melting reply to a fan

Aishwarya Rajessh is one of the most active celebrities on social media. On June 11, 2020, Aishwarya Rajessh posted a selfie of herself on her official Instagram handle. She captioned the picture, “â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸Clicked @antonyfernandophotography”. Check it out below:

Aishwarya Rajessh’s post went viral on the internet. The post received more than one lakh likes in no-time. Fans also spammed the comment section of her post with praises.

Out of all, one fan’s comment read that he admires Aishwarya Rajessh so much and that he ''could die for her''. Aishwarya Rajessh’s comment as a reply to this read, “Hey thank u so much but pls don use such words ... life is not to die for anybody neve say tat an am really happie to have a fan lik u but i ll always be ur good friend ... if u promise me not to use such words again tak care â¤ï¸”.

On the work front

Aishwarya Rajesh is a very popular South Indian actor who has appeared in leading roles primarily in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam movies. She has won two SIIMA Awards and a Filmfare Award South. She has received critical acclaim for many of her performances. She made her Bollywood debut in 2017 with the film Daddy opposite Arjun Rampal.

Aishwarya Rajessh was last seen in the Tollywood movie World Famous Lover with Vijay Deverakonda. She has many projects in her kitty including Idam Porul Yaeval, Idhu Vedhalam Sollum Kadhai, and Ka Pae Ranasingam with Vijay Sethupathi, that were supposed to release this year. In Kollywood, she was last seen in Vaanam Kottatum, in which Vikram Prabhu, Radikaa Sarathkumar, and Sarathkumar played the major roles.

