Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Songs You Can Play For Epic Bridal Entry

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most iconic actors in Indian cinema. She won the Miss World pageant in 1994 and then entered the entertainment industry, appearing in several successful movies. She has received several accolades over the years including the Padma Shri by the Government of India in 2009. With all that said now, take a look at some of the songs of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan that you can use for a bridal entry.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s songs to be used at bridal entries

Jashn-E-Bahaara

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's performance in Jodhaa Akbar is considered to be one of her best by several fans and critics. The soundtrack of the film was a huge hit with the audiences as well. While planning a wedding, Jodhaa Akbar’s soundtrack can be used too for its soulful and heartwarming tracks. The song Jashn-E-Bahaara is a perfect number while you walk down the aisle. Javed Ali’s soft vocals will bring in all the feels for everyone while making you feel special on your day.

Chand Chupa Badal Mein

Chand Chupa Badal Mein from the movie, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is considered to be one of the most iconic romantic numbers in Bollywood even today. The song is sung by the warm voice of Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik. Another iconic song from the movie, Nimbooda is also a great number for your Sangeet night while you dance along with your loved ones.

In Lamhon Ke Daaman Mein

Jodhaa Akbar is often regarded as one of the most iconic historical films in Bollywood. The song, In Lamhon Ke Daaman Mein, is yet another lovely romantic number from the film. The song depicts the love between Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan’s characters. The song is sung by Sonu Nigam and Madhushree. Check it out below:

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Atul Manjrekar’s Fanney Khan in 2018. The film also starred Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. She will be next seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. The film is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy's novel by the same name.

