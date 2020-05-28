Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Starrer 'Ponniyin Selvan' To Complete The Shoot In One Go?

Amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown, many shoots have come to a halt and it has led to severe losses being incurred by filmmakers. Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan was also one such big budgeted film that has been put on hold. The director was eagerly looking forward to the third schedule of the film with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Puducherry when the lockdown came into force.

Mani Ratnam to shoot Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Ponniyin Selvan

Ponniyin Selvan would mark the reunion of Mani Ratnam with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan after Raavan in 2010. The director had been eagerly looking forward to the shooting for the film when the lockdown was imposed in late March. However, if recent reports are to be believed, Mani Ratnam has ordered the crew back on the sets to finish shooting for Ponniyin Selvan.

As per reports, Mani Ratnam and his team for Ponniyin Selvan are currently reworking on the dates for the shooting. The director wants to still keep up with the 2021 release date. According to recent reports, Mani Ratnam is trying to get bulk dates from the cast of Ponniyin Selvan including Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Once things get back to normal, Mani Ratnam will be kickstarting with the Puducherry shoot of Ponniyin Selvan with Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. However, if Mani Ratnam and his team fail to acquire permission for an outdoor shoot, then they will have no options but shift the shooting to an indoor location that will preferably be AVM Studios in Chennai.

Ponniyin Selvan is a historical drama film based on the life of Chola emperor, Arulmozhi Varman. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be seen in a double role in the film. She will be playing both Nandini - the wife of Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar, and the role of Queen Mandakini Devi.

Shiva Anand, the executive producer of Mani Ratnam's production house Madras Talkies, confirmed the same in a recent interview. He explained how the team of Ponniyin Selvan is waiting for the shoot to resume. They will also be talking to the actors about the dates for the shooting. He also added that although it will be a difficult task, they will try to figure out something. Shiva Anand also confirmed that they will be releasing the first part of Ponniyin Selvan next year itself.

