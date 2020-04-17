Abhishek Bachchan Recalls His 'Guru' Days On #FlashbackFriday; See Inside

Due to the recent coronavirus outbreak, many actors and celebrities have been quarantining at their homes. They have been sharing various throwback pictures and reflecting on memories while being inside their homes. Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan is the latest to join the list. The actor recently shared a picture on his social media where he recalled incidents from the sets of his film, Guru.

Abhishek Bachchan reflects on his Guru days

Abhishek Bachchan took to social media earlier today to share his version of the #FlashbackFriday. He shared a still that was taken on the sets of Mani Ratnam’s 2007 film, Guru. The actor paired the picture with interesting incidents during the time of the shooting of Guru.

Recalling one such incident, Abhishek Bachchan explained that at the time when the team had decided to shoot the song, Tere Bina, he had long hair. He explained that this happened because he was simultaneously also shooting for Jhoom Barabar Jhoom where he was sporting the long hair look. He added that the team then pinned Abhishek Bachchan’s hair to make it look much shorter.

Abhishek Bachchan also shared that the still was from the time when he was seeing the playback of one of the famous scenes from Guru. He even shared that the director, Mani Ratnam decided on filming this scene at the last moment. The team of Guru including Abhishek Bachchan then shot all night for Tere Bina. The team then shot for this scene during the day in the patio area of the hotel where they stayed in Madhurai.

Abhishek Bachchan also spoke about how one of his closest friends had come to visit him and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on the sets of Guru. While talking about the same, he added, “Also seen in this photo is one of my best friends Gaurav. Babu, as I fondly call him had come to visit me and Aishwarya during the shoot as he stays in Chennai”.

Check out Abhishek Bachchan’s #FlashbackFriday post here:

