Parents hold a special place in every child's life and they are like the pillars of strength in moments of joy and sorrow. Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan lost her father Krishnaraj Rai on March 18, 2017, due to cancer. Aishwarya is often seen sharing posts for him on her social media.

Recently, the Bollywood diva took to her social media handle and dedicated a special post remembering her father on his death anniversary.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pens a heartwarming message for her late father

On Friday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to her Instagram handle and shared a heartwarming post for her late father on his death anniversary. The former beauty queen shared a very special bond with her father and her Instagram is proof of that. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor shared two throwback pictures. In the first photo, Krishnaraj Rai all smiles as he posed for the camera. The second picture featured a candid and adorable moment between the grandfather and granddaughter duo as little Aaradhya Bachchan was seen sweetly planting a kiss on her dearest Grandpa.

Sharing the post, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wrote, “Love you eternally dearest darling daddyyy-ajjaaa. Our guardian-angel forever and beyond… Thank youuu and love you” along with multiple emoticons.

As soon as the picture surfaced online, netizens showered love on the post and they flooded the comments section with heartfelt comments. One of the users wrote, "(multiple heart emoticons) no one ever like a father !" while another wrote, "I love the way you love and respect your father may his soul Rest In Peace." Whereas, the rest of the users simply dropped heart emoticons. Earlier, the Dhoom 2 actor penned a sweet note on her parent's anniversary.

Aishwarya Rai wishes her parents on their anniversary

A few days back, the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actor took to her Instagram and shared an adorable picture of her parents, mother Vrinda Rai, and late father Krishnaraj Rai. In the picture, the couples smiled through the camera as they sweetly posed for the picture. Sharing the photo, the actor penned a sweet note. Aishwarya wrote, "✨🥰Happy Anniversary dearest, darling MommyDoddaaa-DaddyAjjaaa 😍💝🎊🌈LOVE YOU❤️and THANK YOU so much for All your unconditional Love and Blessings… always❣️🙏💗💝💕💖✨".

