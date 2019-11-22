Aishwarya Rai Stuns In Red Anarkali Suit As She Steps Out With Abhishek & Aaradhya

Aishwarya Rai is known as one of the finest style icons in the country. She has always carried herself with confidence and managed to create her own style statement. Whether it is her red carpet looks at the famous Cannes Film Festival or traditional outfits at a Diwali bash, Aishwarya has always managed to set goals for her fans with her classy outfits. Her incredible aura and charm have always managed to sweep one off the foot. The actor was spotted recently while heading to a function with her family.

Aishwarya Rai’s Red Anarkali outfit

Aishwarya Rai recently surprised everyone with her red Anarkali suit while she was heading to a wedding reception. The detailed embroidery on the suit was a work of pure art. The Anarkali suit was accompanied by red lipstick and a beautiful necklace. The long and open straight hair was going hand in hand with her outfit and made her look gorgeous. The Sarbjit actor posted a picture on her Instagram with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Abhishek Bachchan was seen wearing a traditional outfit with a decent moustache. While their daughter Aaradhya was wearing a lovely golden dress and was looking adorable.

Aishwarya Rai made her debut in the film industry with the 1997 Tamil political thriller film Iruvar. It was directed by Mani Ratnam and was a blockbuster at the box office. She was last seen on the big screen in the year 2018 while playing an important character in the film Fanney Khan. She played the role of Baby Singh who is a successful singer in the country. The film also features Anil Kapoor, Divya Dutta, Pihu Sand and Rajkummar Rao in the main roles. Her performance was loved by her fans. It is directed by Atul Manjrekar and was produced under the banners of T-series, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Pictures and Anil Kapoor Films and Communications.

