Aishwarya Rai Looks Resplendent In White At Paris Fashion Week; See Pics From Ramp Walk

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who has jetted off to Paris with husband-actor Abhishek and daughter Aaradhya, looked ethereal in white as she walked the ramp at Paris Fashion Week. Several pictures from the fashion week have been surfacing on the Internet where the 47-year-old star who has been a brand ambassador for L'Oreal Paris for years grabbed eyeballs with her stunning appearance.

Amid the star-studded list of International stars, Aishwarya Rai walked the ramp for the Le Defile L'Oreal Paris 2021 Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 show in Paris with the Eiffel Tower forming a gorgeous backdrop. She looked gorgeous in a white floor-length, caped ensemble. She was seen walking hand-in-hand with Hollywood actors Helen Mirren, Katherine Langford, singer Camila Cabello, and many other stars.

The spectators at the fashion show were seen cheering for the cause and clapping for the models. L'Oreal shared glimpses of the runway on their Instagram. "We did it, and we have never been this proud of our beloved L'Oreal Paris Family, who created a show full of self-expression and diversity. Standing together, feminine and feminists, celebrating women all over the world”, the official Instagram handle of the cosmetic giant wrote.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan along with their daughter Aaradhya were spotted at the Mumbai airport on October 2, leaving for Paris. The Bachchan clan jetted off to Paris last week and recently shared the first glimpse from their vacation diary. He had uploaded a boomerang of the beautifully lit up Eiffel Tower. Coupling it with the soulful La Vie en Rose track in the background, the actor seems to be having a gala time on his getaway.

Abhishek recently underwent surgery after injuring himself on the sets of his upcoming film in Chennai. Meanwhile, Aishwarya will be seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan, which is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1995 novel of the same name. The historical drama will also star Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Jayam Ravi, and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead roles, while Prabhu, Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, and Sobhita Dhulipala will appear in supporting roles.

IMAGE: Instagram/@aishwaryaraibachchan_arbfc