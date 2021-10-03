Abhishek Bachchan Enjoys Family Holiday With Aishwarya Rai And Aaradhya; Shares Video

Abhishek Bachchan has embarked on the perfect family getaway with his wife Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya. The Bachchan clan jetted off to Paris last week, and now Abhishek has shared the first glimpse from their vacation diary. Taking to his Instagram stories today, the Guru actor uploaded a boomerang of the beautifully lit up Eiffel Tower. Coupling it with the soulful La Vie en Rose track in the background, the actor seems to be having a gala time on his getaway.

Junior Bachchan was also recently seen accompanying Aaradhya and Aishwarya Rai for the latter's Ponniyin Selvan shoot. Aishwarya recently wrapped filming for her upcoming Mani Ratnam directorial, which marks her return in the film industry after almost four years.

Abhishek shares first glimpse from family vacation

Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, October 3, The Big Bull actor shared a glimpse of the City Of Love's Eiffel tower, with a soulful track in the background. Along with the iconic monument's lit up picture, the actor wrote, "Paris when it sparkles."

The actor recently underwent surgery after injuring himself on the sets of his upcoming film in Chennai. Taking to his social media handles in August, Abhishek shared a photo of his plaster wrapped hand and wrote, "Had a freak accident in Chennai on the set of my new film last Wednesday. Fractured my right hand. Needed surgery to fix it! So a quick trip back home to Mumbai[sic].” After his surgery, the actor resumed filming and wrote, "The show must go on! And as my father said... Mard ko dard nahin hota[sic]," and thanked his fans and followers for the heartfelt wishes and get well soon messages.

On the work front, Abhishek, who last appeared in the Kookie Gulati directorial The Big Bull, which was based on Harshad Mehta's life, will be seen in a thriller film titled, Bob Biswas. Meanwhile, Aishwarya will be seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan, which is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1995 novel of the same name. The historical drama will also star Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead roles, while Prabhu, Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu and Sobhita Dhulipala will appear in supporting roles.

(Image: @bachchan/Instagram)