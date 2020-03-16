Aishwarya Rai's Most Memorable Scenes From The Film 'Raavan'; Watch

Released in 2010, Raavan is a drama-thriller directed by Mani Ratnam. The film stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vikram, and Govinda in pivotal roles. The plot revolves around a bandit who kidnaps an officer's wife. He falls in love with her and lets her go only to realise that she is in love with him as well. Her husband then uses her as a scapegoat to reach the bandit.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's scenes from Raavan to watch

In one of the scenes from Raavan, Abhishek Bachchan comes back after meeting Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's husband. When he comes back, Aishwarya asks him what they talked about. He describes to her how Vikram was about to fall off the bridge. He further tells her that he told Vikram that he can kill him for Aishwarya Rai but can also save him for her. Abhishek further describes to Aishwarya that he asked Vikram to take her back before Abhishek changes his mind.

In another scene from Raavan, when Vikram is on the lookout to find Aishwarya Rai, he feels like he has reached a dead end. He sits down dejectedly and thinks back over a moment he shared with Aishwarya. In the flashback, they are lying in bed and talking. Addressing Vikram in the third person, she tells him that her husband is way nicer than him. She later holds his hands and asks him if those hands work a pistol. He explains to her that when he has his pistol in hand, he does not think about his wife and when he has his wife with him, he does not think about anything else.

In another scene, an angry Abhishek Bachchan stands with a gun in his hand contemplating whether to kill Aishwarya or not. As he thinks, Aishwarya Rai repeatedly tells him that she does not want to die. He gets frustrated by this and starts talking to himself, while Aishwarya keeps pestering over the fact that she does not want to die. Towards the end, she tells him that he is no one to kill her and that she will die whenever she wishes. As soon as she tells him all of this, she jumps to her death before he could even stop her from doing so.

