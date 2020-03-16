The Debate
When Aishwarya Rai And Anil Kapoor Charmed Audiences On The Big Screen

Bollywood News

Aishwarya Rai and Anil Kapoor have worked together in various films, out of which some films were a major hit and some were Bollywood duds. Read more to know.

Written By Jeet Anandani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya Rai is one of the renowned actors in Bollywood. Her fans love her performances from her older films and enjoy her comical roles. The actor has also worked with different actors in her career. Speaking about her on-screen pairings, she has also done various films with Anil Kapoor. Take a look at the films of Aishwarya Rai and Anil Kapoor.

Aishwarya Rai and Anil Kapoor's films 

Taal

The movie is marked as the first movie of Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai together. Taal was one of the iconic movies directed by Subhash Ghai. Aishwarya played the role of Mansi Shankar in the movie and Anil Kapoor played the role of Vikrant Kapoor in the movie. The cast of the movie also included Akshaye Khanna, Amrish Puri, Alok Nath, Jividha Ashta, and many more. 

Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai

The second movie of both the actors together. The plot of the movie was about Preeti Vyas (Aishwarya Rai) who tries to fight for her truth while her family does not support her. A guy named Avinash (Anil Kapoor) decides to support her while they both fight for justice. The film received mixed reviews from the audience.

Fanney Khan

Fanney Khan failed to work its charm at the box office. It was the third collaboration of Anil and Aishwarya. Anil played the role of Fanney Khan in the movie while Aishwarya played the role of Sumitra Singh. 

