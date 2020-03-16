When Aishwarya Rai And Anil Kapoor Charmed Audiences On The Big Screen

Aishwarya Rai is one of the renowned actors in Bollywood. Her fans love her performances from her older films and enjoy her comical roles. The actor has also worked with different actors in her career. Speaking about her on-screen pairings, she has also done various films with Anil Kapoor. Take a look at the films of Aishwarya Rai and Anil Kapoor.

Aishwarya Rai and Anil Kapoor's films

Taal

The movie is marked as the first movie of Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai together. Taal was one of the iconic movies directed by Subhash Ghai. Aishwarya played the role of Mansi Shankar in the movie and Anil Kapoor played the role of Vikrant Kapoor in the movie. The cast of the movie also included Akshaye Khanna, Amrish Puri, Alok Nath, Jividha Ashta, and many more.

Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai

The second movie of both the actors together. The plot of the movie was about Preeti Vyas (Aishwarya Rai) who tries to fight for her truth while her family does not support her. A guy named Avinash (Anil Kapoor) decides to support her while they both fight for justice. The film received mixed reviews from the audience.

.@AnilKapoor and #AishwaryaRaiBachchan starrer romantic drama film 'Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai' completes 19 years of release today! Keep on the celebrations as you enjoy the film’s music here: https://t.co/G8iH1zM5l9#19YearsOfHamaraDilAapkePaasHai pic.twitter.com/fENnZrbLNR — Tips Films & Music (@tipsofficial) August 25, 2019

Fanney Khan

Fanney Khan failed to work its charm at the box office. It was the third collaboration of Anil and Aishwarya. Anil played the role of Fanney Khan in the movie while Aishwarya played the role of Sumitra Singh.

Box Office Report: Anil Kapoor And Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Fanney Khan Falls Further. Now At 8 Crore https://t.co/nnKnO4ss6R pic.twitter.com/UnAtd5qEqM — NDTV Movies (@moviesndtv) August 8, 2018

