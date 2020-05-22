Unseen Pic Of The Day: When Miss World Aishwarya Rai Enjoyed A Meal On The Floor With Mom

It is not a hidden fact that Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai made the whole nation proud when she was crowned Miss World in the year 1994. A throwback picture of the blue-eyed beauty has been going viral on social media wherein she can be seen enjoying a meal with her mother, Brinda Rai while being seated on the floor after winning the Miss World crown. The humility and grounded nature of the mother-daughter duo after tasting such a humongous success in the picture is winning several hearts. Take a look at this rare throwback picture of Aishwarya Rai and her mother, Brinda Rai.

Aishwarya Rai looks beautiful in a traditional saree in the throwback picture

Aishwarya Rai can be seen bedecked in a pink saree with a golden blouse. She is donning the attire with bangles and statement earrings. The Jazbaa actor looks ethereal in her bindi and radiant makeup. However, it is her Miss World crown and sash in the picture which is certainly adding a sense of pride to it.

Before she won the Miss World crown, Aishwarya Rai had also participated in the Miss India pageant alongside Sushmita Sen. During the last round of the competition, Aishwarya Rai was reportedly quipped on whom she would choose between The Bold and Beautiful's Ridge Forrester and Santa Barbara's Mason Capwell if she is looking for a husband. To this, Aishwarya Rai replied with Mason. She gave the reason saying that even though both of them are similar but Mason has a caring side to him coupled with a terrific sense of humour which goes well with her personality. Sushmita Sen ended up winning the round.

Aishwarya Rai will soon be seen in the film directed by Mani Ratnam

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai was last seen in the Hindi dubbed version of the Hollywood film, Maleficient: Mistress of Evil which starred Angelina Jolie in the titular role. According to media reports, she will be seen next in a film which will be helmed by Mani Ratnam. Aishwarya reportedly confirmed the same to an esteemed publication that she wants to do the film because she simply wishes to work with Mani Ratnam.

