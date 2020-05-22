Aishwarya Rai's Photos That Showcase Her Journey In Bollywood Over The Years

Aishwarya Rai is widely regarded as one of the most successful actors in Indian cinema. Aishwarya Rai kickstarted her career in acting with the Tamil movie titled Iruvar and she stepped into Bollywood with Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya. Considered as one of the highly influential actors in Bollywood, she has won several awards and accolades including Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian honour by the Indian Government.

The actor, who was crowned the Miss World 1994, has time and again delivered some stellar performances in several movies. She shot to stardom in the Tamil industry with Jeans. Her journey in Bollywood started with Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya, which bagged Aishwarya Rai huge appreciation. She gained commercial success in Hindi cinema with Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, that got released in 1999 and later for Devdas, which got released in the year 2002.

Aishwarya Rai has graced the screen with several versatile roles. She essayed the role of a passionate artist, heroin, depressed woman, nurse, and many more. She is also known for her contribution to various campaigns and organisations. Apart from her acting chops, she also has a huge fan following on Instagram and impresses the audience with her fashion sense and style. Here are some of her photos that show how she has transformed over the years:

Aishwarya Rai's transformation pictures

After kickstarting her career in Bollywood with Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya (1997), she made an appearance in Ab Ab Laut Chalen (1999), Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999), Taal (1999), Mela (2000), Mohabbatein (2000), Devdas (2002), Shakti: The Power (2002), Kuch Na Kaho (2003), Raincoat (2004), Dhoom 2 (2006), Guru (2007), Jodhaa Akbar (2008), Sarbjit (2016), and several others. She has also been a part of documentaries titled Bollywood im Alpenrausch and Bollywood: The Greatest Love Story Ever Told. Aishwarya Rai has also played dual roles in films.

ALSO READ | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Opted Out Of 'Chhapaak', Claims Writer Rakesh Bharti

Source: Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya

Source: still from Aa Ab Laut Chalen

Source: still from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Source: still from Mohabbatein

Source: still from Devdas

Source: still from Raincoat

Source: still from Dhoom 2

Source: A still from Jodhaa Akbar

Source: still from Robot

Source: still from Sarbjit

ALSO READ | Best Movies Of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan According To BO Reports And Critics

Aishwarya Rai's photos from recent years

In recent years, she has been widely recognised for her role in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Aishwarya Rai was last seen in Fanney Khan, co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor, directed by Atul Manjrekar. The 2018 movie features Aishwarya Rai as Baby Singh. The actor will next be seen in the Tamil movie titled Ponniyin Selvan and will be collaborating with filmmaker Mani Ratnam. Reportedly, the actor will be essaying a negative role in the movie. The film will also feature Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Vikram Prabhu, and Aditi Rao Hydari in prominent roles.

ALSO READ | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Bhumi Pednekar's Metallic Saree Looks To Take Cues From

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.