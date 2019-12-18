Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra And Others Who Started Their Career As Models

Bollywood is known to churn out talented people. It has always been home to the biggest talents of the entertainment industry from Nargis to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Kareena Kapoor Khan to Alia Bhatt and many more. But, what most people are unaware of is the fact that many of these actors actually started out as models and then became part of the acting industry. Here is a list of a few models that turned actors.

Take a look at a few actors who started out as models

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Designated by her fans as one of the most beautiful women in the world, the star gave up her education for a career in modelling. Before turning a success in the industry as an actor, the star had a successful modelling career as well. She was also featured in the American edition of Vogue and a few commercials before she bagged the Miss World Title in 1994.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra had a successful modelling career before she joined the acting industry. She became a part of the Bollywood industry post her win in the Miss World pageant in 2000. The star now has a successful career in both, Bollywood and Hollywood.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone’s modelling career was just as successful as her modelling one, she even featured in the Kingfisher Swimsuit Calendar in 2006. The star was signed by international brands and also bagged the Model of the Year at Kingfisher Fashion Awards. The actor is currently awaiting the release of her next, Chhapaak.

Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen was not really a well-known name before she bagged the Miss Universe title in 1994. She became the first Indian woman to win it. After this iconic win, she went on to rule the Bollywood industry with her famous smile and went on to deliver multiple hits like Main Hoon Na, Biwi No.1, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and more.

Anushka Sharma

Just like her acting debut with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Anushka Sharma had quite a grand modelling debut as well. She walked the ramp for Wendell Rodricks in 2007 and later went on to pursue a career in modelling in Mumbai. Just a little while after this, the star made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

