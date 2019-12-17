Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Iconic Moments From The Romantic Drama 'Devdas'

The movie Devdas is one of the iconic movies in the history of Bollywood. The movie has had some of the most memorable scenes. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has given one of her best performances in the movie. The movie also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit. Some scenes from the movie lay the foundation of the intensity and the beauty of the script.

Here are some of the best Devdas scenes of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Paro meets Devdas at night

After realising that the two lovers will never be able to unite, Paro rushes to meet Devdas. The whole scene is of Paro trying to convince Devdas that they should be together. Devdas seems to be sceptical as he knows that his father will not approve of the match. Aishwarya excellently portrays the kind of want and craving that Paro feels for Devdas.

Paro meets Chandramukhi

Paro goes to meet Chandramukhi at her place. The two have a give and take as they share their love for Devdas. Paro tries to show her dominance and right on Devdas in front of Chandramukhi. Her jealousy of Chandramukhi can be seen very easily. Chandramukhi then explains that even though Devdas seems to be under her spell, it is a wrong perception. Devdas is completely lost in the love of Paro. Paro then asks for the dirt from Chandramukhi's place as a ritual in Durga pooja.

Paro runs for Devdas against all odds

At the end of the movie, Devdas is almost on the verge of dying as he reaches the door of Paro's house. The doors are closed for Paro. Her family members try to stop her from running towards Devdas but she keeps pushing them away. She can be seen crying and running towards the main gate. Her running towards a dying Devdas gives a beautiful image of the craving that the two lovers feel for each other.

