Aishwarya Rai Walks The Ramp At Paris Fashion Week Alongside Kendall Jenner | Watch

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended the Paris Fashion Week as the representative brand ambassador for the brand, L'Oreal Paris. The actress took to the ramp alongside the likes of Kendall Jenner and Elle Fanning on Sunday night. She was seen in a gold shimmery gown.

3 things you need to know

The Paris Fashion Week commenced on September 25 and will go on till October 3.

Aishwarya Rai was accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan for her stint in Paris.

The actress has previously attended the event twice, first in 2019 and later in 2021.

Aishwarya Rai struts down the aisle

Photos and videos of Aishwarya walking the ramp at Paris Fashion Week started surfacing online on Sunday. The actress was seen wearing a heavily embellished gold gown with cascading overlays. She walked down the aisle in front of the Eiffel Tower and gave a flying kiss to the camera.

After a long time, the OG Fashionista #AishwaryaRaiBachchan is backk 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/RZ1H5YNLGn — Love you Aishwarya (@LoveUaish) October 1, 2023

Other prominent faces at the event include Kendall Jenner, Camila Cabello, Elle Fanning and Viola Davis. L'Oreal has been an official partner of Paris Fashion Week since 2017. This is the sixth Walk Your Worth catwalk show to occur there, which celebrated sisterhood as well as the synergy between cutting-edge beauty expertise and fashion.

Aishwarya Rai attend PFW with daughter Aaradhya

Aishwarya Rai has previously attended the Paris Fashion Week in 2019 and 2021. This time around, the actress took along her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan with her. The duo were spotted late last month, leaving for the city of lights from the Mumbai airport. Aaradhya has also accompanied her mother Aishwarya to several editions of the Cannes Film Festival.