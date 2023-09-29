Kendall Jenner Channels Her Inner Priscilla Presley At Paris Fashion Week | Watch

Paris Fashion Week Summer Spring 2023 promises a fashion fiesta with over 100 designers showcasing their collections across multiple runway shows from September 25 to October 3. On Thursday, model Kendall Jenner graced the Schiaparelli Spring/Summer show in Paris and closed things with a remarkable look. For the closing show, Kendall wore a shimmery strapless red dress and opted for a sky-high hairdo.

Kendall walked on the ramp and closed the Schiaparelli Spring/Summer 2024 show in Paris.

The model stunned in a retro look as she walked on the ramp during the Paris Fashion Week.

Kendall Jenner closes Schiaparelli show

Kendall Jenner channeled Priscilla Presley’s iconic beehive hairstyle with a voluminous Presley-esque 60s look at the Schiaparelli Spring/Summer 2024 show. In a clip that has gone viral, Kendall was seen walking with a perfect posture on the ramp with the song Good Ones by Charli XCX playing in the backdrop. Kylie Jenner was also in attendance at the fashion show to cheer for her sister from the front row. Meanwhile, the model complemented her sequinned red bodycon dress with a pair of beige heels.

Kendall Jenner walking at Schiaparelli fashion show. pic.twitter.com/FXzwbbud30 — @21metgala (@21metgala) September 28, 2023

Jenner sisters take over the Schiaparelli show

(Kylie Jenner channels a retro look for the Schiaparelli show | Image: Instagram)

Kylie Jenner saw Kendall close the Schiaparelli show last evening and stole the limelight with her Marilyn Monroe-inspired outfit. Kylie also seemed to be inspired by the Kardashians' own red carpet archive, as she wore a skin-tight crystal-encrusted halter-neck gown that is strikingly similar to Kim Kardashian's "Happy Birthday, Mr President" Marilyn Monroe gown at the Met Gala in 2022.

About Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week takes place twice a year, and Paris Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2023 is one of the two events this year. During fashion week, all fashion enthusiasts travel to Paris to participate in the show. This is the reason why Paris has become synonymous with high-end fashion. The brands that showcase their collection at the Paris Fashion Week include Vuitton, Céline, Chanel, Givenchy, and others.