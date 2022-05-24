Aishwarya Rai Wishes Mother Vrinda Rai On Birthday With Special Post; 'Love You Forever'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares a very special bond with her family. From glimpses of adorable moments with Aaradhya to her parent's throwback pics, the Bollywood diva's social media handle is full of pictures that prove how close she is to her loved ones.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently returned from Cannes 2022 along with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya. Post her return, the Guzaarish actor took to her social media space and dedicated a special post to her mother Vrinda Rai on her 71st birthday.

As Aishwarya Rai's mother Vrinda turned a year older on Tuesday, the former beauty queen took to her Instagram handle and showered birthday love on her. Aishwarya shared multiple pictures on her Instagram. The first pic featured her mother posing while sitting on a chair. Another picture saw Abhishek, Aishwarya, her mother, and the little Aaradhya pose for a happy selfie. The next picture featured all the three ladies where Aaradhya was seen wrapping her arms around her beloved grandmother as both of them sit in front of a big table with Aishwarya standing behind them.

Sharing the post, the Dhoom 2 actor penned a heartwarming caption for her mother, she wrote, "❤️HAPPY BIRTHDAY DEAREST DARLING MOMMYYY-DODDAAA💖LOVE YOU FOREVER AND BEYOND❤️GOD BLESS ALWAYS ALLLLLWAAAAAYS"

As soon as the picture came online, fans flooded the comments section with birthday wishes for Aishwarya's mother. One of the users wrote, "Creator Goddess Queen ...Long Long live. Happy Birthday aunty ji....you gave us a Beautiful barbie doll sis Aishwarya rai bachan .." while another wrote, "Happy Birthday Ma..Love you 😘. God bless you with good health 🥰"

Aishwarya Rai wishes her parents on their anniversary

Earlier, the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actor took to her Instagram and shared an adorable picture of her parents, mother Vrinda Rai, and late father Krishnaraj Rai. In the picture, the couple smiled through the camera as they sweetly posed with each other. Sharing the photo, the actor penned a sweet note. Aishwarya wrote, "✨🥰Happy Anniversary dearest, darling MommyDoddaaa-DaddyAjjaaa 😍💝🎊🌈LOVE YOU❤️and THANK YOU so much for All your unconditional Love and Blessings… always❣️🙏💗💝💕💖✨".

