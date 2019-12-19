Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Bhumi Pednekar's Metallic Saree Looks To Take Cues From

Saree is an ensemble that is considered to be extremely elegant and glamorous. One can also experiment a lot with sarees and drape it in various ways to look classy and stunning. While famous fashion designer Manish Malhotra's shimmery sequin saree remains the most loved saree of the wedding season, there is another type of saree that most Bollywood divas are seen sporting. The new addition to the saree collection is the metallic saree. Here are the ways in which you can sport the elegant metallic saree taking cues from your favourite actors.

1: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan:

Aishwarya is a well-known fashion icon and is often seen experimenting with her looks The Devdas actor was seen sporting a pretty sea blue metallic saree for Cannes Film festival 2019. The actor paired it up with a strapless similar colour blouse. She went for wavy hairdo and golden smokey eye look with winged eyeliner. She completed her look with bright red lipstick.

2: Alia Bhatt:

Alia is one of the most inspiring young actors that gives serious fashion goals to all the young women out there. From traditional to a western ensemble, Alia knows how to flaunt any and every outfit just right. Even here, Alia is seen sporting a pretty pink metallic saree for a magazine cover shoot. Alia kept her look fresh and young. She opted for a side-parted half updo. She completed her look with deep-kohled eyes and nude pink lips.

3: Bhumi Pednekar:

Bhumi Pednekar went for a metallic silver stripe linen saree. The actor paired the saree with similar pink colour 3/4th sleeve blouse. Bhumi went for a simple side-parted open hairdo. She completed her look with brown smokey eye look with nude brown lips and a small black bindi.

