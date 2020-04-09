The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Ajay, Akshay, Shahid Laud Mumbai Police Amid Coronavirus; Say 'Indebted, As Always'

Bollywood News

The Mumbai police, which has been tirelessly working to enforce the COVID-19 lockdown, used a heart-warming video to appeal to people to remain indoors.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ajay

The Mumbai Police, which has been tirelessly working to enforce the COVID-19 lockdown, used a heart-warming video to appeal to people to remain indoors during the health crisis. In a video posted on Twitter, police personnel, overworked with several patrolling and bandobast duties, are seen speaking about what they would have done if they were forced to remain at home for 21 days.

The video, which garnered 477k views, 19.2k likes and 5,334 retweets, earned the appreciation of several celebrities and sportspersons, who thanked the police for their service during these unprecedented circumstances.

Bollywood celebrities including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Vikrant Massey, and many others took to their Twitter handles to laud the efforts of Mumbai Police. Using the hashtag #DilSeThankYou, the stars praised the cops for fighting in the front line and appealed everyone to stay home because that is the least one can do in the difficult times.

Mumbai Police shares heartfelt video; Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor laud the 'heroes'

The two-minute video on the police's official Twitter handle @mumbaipolice shows personnel of every rank, responding to the question what they would have done if they were forced to stay home. From spending more time with their families, watching movies to reading, police personnel, including female staff, say they would make the most of their time at home.

Abhishek Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and several others show their support to Mumbai Police

Deputy commissioner of police Pranay Ashok, who was also featured in the video, said he would have spent time with his wife, pets and caught up on his sleep. 

(With PTI inputs)

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Jitendra
5 MEN ARRESTED FOR BEATING ENGINEER
MHA
COVID-19: DOCTORS WRITE TO MHA
Government
2ND COVID STIMULUS PACKAGE?
Maharashtra
MAHA CABINET APPROVES 30% PAY CUT
Madan Lal
MADAN LAL REJECTS INDIA-PAK SERIES
Maharashtra
THACKERAY NOMINATED TO COUNCIL