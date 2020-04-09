Ajay, Akshay, Shahid Laud Mumbai Police Amid Coronavirus; Say 'Indebted, As Always'

The Mumbai Police, which has been tirelessly working to enforce the COVID-19 lockdown, used a heart-warming video to appeal to people to remain indoors during the health crisis. In a video posted on Twitter, police personnel, overworked with several patrolling and bandobast duties, are seen speaking about what they would have done if they were forced to remain at home for 21 days.

The video, which garnered 477k views, 19.2k likes and 5,334 retweets, earned the appreciation of several celebrities and sportspersons, who thanked the police for their service during these unprecedented circumstances.

Bollywood celebrities including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Vikrant Massey, and many others took to their Twitter handles to laud the efforts of Mumbai Police. Using the hashtag #DilSeThankYou, the stars praised the cops for fighting in the front line and appealed everyone to stay home because that is the least one can do in the difficult times.

There’s an army of people working day and night to keep us safe, our families safe. Lets together say #DilSeThankYou to them because that’s the least we can do. @mybmc @MumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/ANf1ynTP09 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 9, 2020

Giving up on their dreams for keeping the city of our dreams safe. Thank You @MumbaiPolice We owe you a lot and staying at home is the least we can do! #TakingOnCorona #MumbaiFirst — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) April 9, 2020

Dear Mumbai Police, you are known as one of the BEST in the world. Your contribution to the COVID-19 pandemic is unparalleled. Singham will wear his Khakee and stand beside you whenever you ask. Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra 🙏@CPMumbaiPolice @MumbaiPolice — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 9, 2020

Your undying spirit, determination and courage to keep our city safe is fantastic. Putting our safety before anything else, you guys are the pillars that are keeping us strong! ... Gratitude #ThankYouMumbaiPolice for all your hard work!🙏🏻😊#DilSeThankYou @MumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/JUAD3jMCSq — Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) April 9, 2020

The two-minute video on the police's official Twitter handle @mumbaipolice shows personnel of every rank, responding to the question what they would have done if they were forced to stay home. From spending more time with their families, watching movies to reading, police personnel, including female staff, say they would make the most of their time at home.

Deputy commissioner of police Pranay Ashok, who was also featured in the video, said he would have spent time with his wife, pets and caught up on his sleep.

(With PTI inputs)

