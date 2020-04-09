Abhishek Bachchan, Alia Bhatt And Several Others Show Their Support To Mumbai Police

Mumbai Police’s social media game is going strong amidst all the commotion surrounding the coronavirus outbreak. The page never seems to make netizens laugh with its quirky and witty posts. The Mumbai police team has started using Bollywood references to ask citizens to stay at home. Many Bollywood actors have now joined hands with the Mumbai Police and thanked them for their relentless service to the city.

ALSO READ | Abhishek Bachchan Misses Jaya Bachchan On Her B'day While She Stuck In Delhi Amid Lockdown

Bollywood extends their friendly hand of support to the Mumbai Police

Mumbai Police's social media page recently shared a video to urge citizens to stay inside their homes. The video showed snippets from various other clips where Mumbai Police officers are seen talking about what they would have done if they were asked to stay inside their homes. The video ended by saying that even though these are very simplistic wishes, they cannot be fulfilled in such difficult times. In the video, it is said that the Mumbai Police is out to save them and that citizens should abide by the rules and stay indoors.

Feel that the lockdown is just too long?



Guess what we would’ve done had we been home?#MumbaiFirst#TakingOnCorona pic.twitter.com/Ec80R6Cm1U — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 8, 2020

ALSO READ | Suniel Shetty And Mumbai Police’s Fun Banter On Twitter Will Brighten Your Quarantine Day

The video was lauded by many netizens on social media. The video also caught the attention of many Bollywood actors who shared the same on their social media. Abhishek Bachchan retweeted the video on his page and added how Mumbaikars will always be in debt for Mumbai Police’s sacrifices. However, Mumbai police were quick to reply to the same adding Abhishek Bachchan’s hit film, Dhoom’s reference, see below.

Always in debt to them and the great work they do. 🙏🏽 @MumbaiPolice https://t.co/otLAA6QID7 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 9, 2020

Alia Bhatt was also moved by Mumbai Police's sweet way of asking citizens to contain themselves inside their homes. She shared the same on her social media by thanking the officials. The actor also added that words will fall short for all the sacrifices that Mumbai Police has done.

This is a very sweet video! Thank you @MumbaiPolice for keeping us safe ! 🙏🏽❤️ https://t.co/b9xdEaaoAh — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) April 9, 2020

ALSO READ | Mumbai Police Officers Share What They Would Do If They Could Stay Home For 21 Days

Suniel Shetty recently took to social media to say that the Mumbai Police are the heroes that we love. To this, Mumbai Police gave a fun reference to his hit film Dhadkan, They added how every “Dhadkan” of their hearts is beating for the city and its people.

And every ‘Dhadkan’ of our ❤️ beats for this city. :) https://t.co/TX8Js3SGNC — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 8, 2020

Richa Chadha also shared the same video on her social media wall for her fans. She even added in the caption that “This is a very sweet video! Thank you”. She even thanked the Mumbai Police officials for keeping the city safe each day.

This is a very sweet video! Thank you @MumbaiPolice for keeping us safe ! 🙏🏽❤️ https://t.co/b9xdEaaoAh — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) April 9, 2020

ALSO READ | Abhishek Bachchan Shares A Creative Video To Thank All Essential Service Workers; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.