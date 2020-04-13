The Debate
Ajay Devgn And Madhuri Dixit: Times When The Two Shared Screen Space Together

Bollywood News

Ajay Devgn and Madhuri Dixit have done some memorable films together. Take a look at the pairs' list of movies they featured in. Click to read more.

Written By Aishwarya Rai | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn and Madhuri Dixit are two stellar actors who have time and again excelled themselves with diverse film choices. Even though the two power-packed performers have not worked much with each other, but whenever Ajay Devgn and Madhuri Dixit featured on the silver screen they created magic.

Pic

Source: madhuridixitloveee Instagram 

Read: Ajay Devgn Starrer 'Company' Was The Debut Film Of THIS Actor! Learn Interesting Trivia

Ajay Devgn and Madhuri Dixit Nene have worked together in three films as yet. From a romantic drama to a comedy, the onscreen Jodi of Ajay Devgn and Madhuri Dixit are much loved by the audiences. Let's take a look at the list of films. 

Times when Ajay Devgn shared screen-space with Madhuri Dixit 

Lajja(2001)

Pic

Source: Youtube

Lajja turned out to be one of the most popular films in 2001. It is a star-studded film based on the lives of a few women who somehow meet each other on their way, as each fight for justice and equality. This was the first time Ajay Devgn and Madhuri shared screen-space together. 

Read: Anil Kapoor And Madhuri Dixit: Top Three Films Of The Hit Pair

Yeh Raaste Hain Pyaar Ke(2001)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by skamroon_29 (@madhuri_mania) on

Source: skamroom_29 Instagram 

Helmed by Deepak Shivdasani, Yeh Raaste Hain Pyaar Ke starring Ajay Devgn and Madhuri Dixit in lead roles released in 2001. It was a romantic drama with some unusual twists and turns. Ajay Devgn played a double role in the film. Madhuri Dixit essayed the role of Ajay Devgn's wife in the film. Fans loved their sizzling onscreen chemistry in the movie. 

Read:‘Total Dhamaal’ Enters Coveted Rs 100-crore Club; Ajay Devgn’s Third In A Row And Ninth In All, Madhuri Dixit Nene's First

Total Dhamaal (2019)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) on

Source: Ajay Devgn Instagram 

The latest film, where one got to see Madhuri Dixit and Ajay Devgn was 2019 comic film Total Dhamaal. Ajay Devgn played a goon in the film, while Madhuri Dixit played a Maharashtrian housewife. The two were not paired opposite each other in Total Dhamaal, but they did perform some scenes together. Total Dhamaal did exceptional business at the box-office and entered the enviable Rs100 crore club in no-time. 

Read: Ajay Devgn Left 'angry & Disgusted' With Reports Of People Attacking Doctors Amid Lockdown

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
