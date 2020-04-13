Ajay Devgn And Madhuri Dixit: Times When The Two Shared Screen Space Together

Ajay Devgn and Madhuri Dixit are two stellar actors who have time and again excelled themselves with diverse film choices. Even though the two power-packed performers have not worked much with each other, but whenever Ajay Devgn and Madhuri Dixit featured on the silver screen they created magic.

Ajay Devgn and Madhuri Dixit Nene have worked together in three films as yet. From a romantic drama to a comedy, the onscreen Jodi of Ajay Devgn and Madhuri Dixit are much loved by the audiences. Let's take a look at the list of films.

Times when Ajay Devgn shared screen-space with Madhuri Dixit

Lajja(2001)

Lajja turned out to be one of the most popular films in 2001. It is a star-studded film based on the lives of a few women who somehow meet each other on their way, as each fight for justice and equality. This was the first time Ajay Devgn and Madhuri shared screen-space together.

Yeh Raaste Hain Pyaar Ke(2001)

Helmed by Deepak Shivdasani, Yeh Raaste Hain Pyaar Ke starring Ajay Devgn and Madhuri Dixit in lead roles released in 2001. It was a romantic drama with some unusual twists and turns. Ajay Devgn played a double role in the film. Madhuri Dixit essayed the role of Ajay Devgn's wife in the film. Fans loved their sizzling onscreen chemistry in the movie.

Total Dhamaal (2019)

The latest film, where one got to see Madhuri Dixit and Ajay Devgn was 2019 comic film Total Dhamaal. Ajay Devgn played a goon in the film, while Madhuri Dixit played a Maharashtrian housewife. The two were not paired opposite each other in Total Dhamaal, but they did perform some scenes together. Total Dhamaal did exceptional business at the box-office and entered the enviable Rs100 crore club in no-time.

