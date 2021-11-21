Ajay Devgn & Sidharth Malhotra-starrer 'Thank God' Release Date Out; Unveils Name Poster

Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra are all set to make their first time ever collaboration in Indra Kumar's directorial Thank God. The upcoming comedy is one of the most awaited films of 2022. The filmmakers recently unveiled Thank God release date with a name poster. Ajay Devgn also described the upcoming movie as "hilarious."

Taking to his social media handles, Ajay Devgn recently unveiled the official release date of his upcoming film with Siddharth Malhotra, Thank God. The actor shared a name poster and revealed the film will hit the theatre screens in July, next year. The poster read, "A T-Series Films & Maruti International Production THANK GOD releasing on 29th July 2022[sic]." The poster further mentioned Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra will play the lead roles in the film. While Indra Kumar is helming and co-producing the film, Bhushan Kumar and Ashok Thakeria are also bankrolling it. Sharing the poster, Ajay Devgn wrote, "Happy to announce that Thank God, a slice of life hilarious film with a message will release on 29th July 2022[sic]."

Thank God was announced in January, this year. Siddharth Malhotra took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of the Thank God's clapboard on its muhurat. Sharing the news, Sidharth Malhotra mentioned he was extremely excited about the film. He wrote, "Excited for this new journey. Thank God for it. Shoot begins today[sic]." The actor also tagged Ajay Devgn and the rest in his post.

Sidharth Malhotra on Thank God

Sidharth Malhotra has often admitted he is excited about his collaboration. In an interview with Bollywood Life, the Shershaah actor revealed the upcoming film is a comedy flick with a heartfelt message. He also asserted the film would be something different from director Indra Kumar's previous works. Further in the chat, the actor mentioned they faced several issues while filming Thank God.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn has a plethora of projects in his kitty. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his first-time collaboration with filmmaker SS Rajamouli in RRR. The actor will also star in Maidaan, Mayday, Raid 2, and is reportedly filming for Drishyam 2. On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra has Mission Majnu and Yodha in the pipeline.

(Image: PTI)