Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Other Bollywood Actors Who Acted In Movies For Free

Bollywood actors are known for their glamourous and expensive lifestyle. These superstars charge a humungous amount for the films they star in. But there are a few actors who worked in a few films for free or charged very less for a small-time on-screen. Take a look these seven Bollywood superstars who worked for free in these hit movies.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha has worked with actor Akshay Kumar for several movies. Both the actors were seen together in films like Rowdy Rathore, Joker, Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara and Holiday: A Soldier is Never Off Duty. Sonakshi Sinha made a special appearance in Akshay Kumar’s movie Boss, in the song Har Kisi Ko. Reportedly, the actor did not charge any amount for her songs in the film.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the highest-paid actors of Bollywood and Hollywood. When she made a special appearance in the song Billu, the actor reportedly refused to take a paycheque. She said that she did the song out of courtesy and not for any money.

Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar did an excellent job in bringing the character of Milkha Singh to life, in the film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. Surprisingly, as per reports, Farhan Akhtar only took ₹11 as a token of blessing for doing the film.

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn reportedly charged ₹1 as a token of blessing for the film Drishyam. As per reports, the actor usually charges nearly ₹1 crore per day for a film. His film Drishyam was a super hit film and made an est gross collection of ₹111 crores.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone made her debut in Bollywood with Om Shanti Om. This fil turned out to be a breakthrough film for the actor. Reportedly, Deepika Padukone did not charge a single penny from the makers for Om Shanti Om because she was making a debut opposite a megastar and that was enough for her.

Katrina Kaif

Actor Katrina Kaif gained immense popularity for a dance performance in the song Chikni Chameli. The actor worked hard for weeks and gave her best in the song. The actor reportedly did not charge any money for her song in the film Agneepath.

Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji was one of the top actors of Bollywood during the 90s and early 2000s. The actor made a brief appearance in the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Apparently, the actor did not charge any money for her cameo in the film.

