Ajay Devgn Confirms Playing Lead Role In 'Kaithi' Hindi Remake

The Tamil film Kaithi made headlines last year as it gained huge popularity among the audience. The lead Karthi was highly praised for his performance in Kaithi. And now, it has been officially announced that Kaithi will be remade in Bollywood. According to rumours, multiple actors including Hrithik Roshan and Salman Khan were approached for the Hindi remake of Kaithi. However, Ajay Devgn has now been finalised for the lead role in Kaithi Hindi remake.

Ajay Devgn finalised to play the lead in Kaithi

Producer S.R Prabhu took to his social media to announce the news of Ajay playing the lead in the film. With this news coming to light, it is definitely a treat for all the Ajay Devgn fans out there. Devgn reportedly expressed a special interest in the film. Check out his tweet below.

ALSO READ | Neeraj Pandey, Ajay Devgn's 'Chanakya' To Go On Floors In October

Reportedly, the film will be produced by Ajay Devgn Films, Reliance Entertainment, and Dream Warrior Pictures. The film is scheduled to hit the silver screens next year on February 12, 2021. Along with the Kaithi remake, Ajay has his plate full with movies like Bhuj: The Pride of India and Maidaan.

ALSO READ | Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji' Beats 'Baahubali' & 'Dangal' To Create New Box Office Record

For the unversed, the original story of Kaithi revolved around Dilli, an ex-convict, who tries to meet his daughter for the first time after leaving prison. However, his attempts are interrupted due to a drug raid planned by Inspector Bejoy. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film starred Karthi, Arjun Das, Narain, and Ramana. Released in 2019, the film entered the Rs 100 crore club making about ₹105 crores at the box office.

Ajay Devgn shooting for another film

The actor is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film, Maidaan. He will also reportedly be seen in RRR and Chanakya. According to reports, the actor will also be a part of Golmaal 5.

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor Khan And Ajay Devgn's Must-watch Movies; 'Golmaal 3', 'Omkara' & Others

ALSO READ | Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' Joins The League Of THESE Tax-free Movies

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.