Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' Joins The League Of THESE Tax-free Movies

The Ajay Devgn-starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrier, which released on January 10, 2020, narrates the story of one of the greatest Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare and his battle against the Mughals for recapturing the Kondhana fort. After about 15 days of its release at the box-office, the film was declared tax-free by the Maharashtra Cabinet on January 19, 2020. The film is still running at the cinema houses and Tanhaji's box office collection till date is estimated to be around ₹346 crores. However, there have been several films before Tanhaji that were declared tax-free. Here is are other Bollywood movies that were made tax-free across various states in India.

1) Saand Ki Aankh

The Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu-starrer Saand Ki Aankh is based on lives of two sharpshooters namely Chandro Tomar and Parkashi Tomar. The film hit the silver screens on October 25, 2019, and was soon declared tax-free in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. The film grossed around ₹30 crores at the box office worldwide.

2) Uri: The Surgical Strike

The movie which made "How's the josh? High sir" a catchphrase across the country, went on to become a blockbuster film which earned more than ₹200 crores at the box office. The film was declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

3) Padman

The Akshay Kumar-starrer Padman released on February 9, 2018. This film, like most of the recent Akshay Kumar films, did great at the box office too as it grossed over ₹200 crores at the box office. The film was declared tax free in Rajasthan by Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.

4) Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

This film addressed the issue of inaccessibility to toilets in the rural areas of India. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar released in 2017. The film was announced tax-free in Uttar Pradesh after its release by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

5) Hindi Medium

With Irrfan Khan in the lead, Hindi Medium's sequel Angrezi Medium all set to hit the silver screens with its sequel in 2020, Hindi Medium was announced tax-free in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh after its release. The film hit the big screens in 2017 and did exceptionally well at the box office too.

Taapsee Pannu's upcoming film Thappad was also declared tax free by Madhya Pradesh government before releasing on silver screens. The film is set to release on February 28, 2020.

