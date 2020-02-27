Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji' Beats 'Baahubali' & 'Dangal' To Create New Box Office Record

Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is turning out to be one of the biggest hits of recent times. Apart from showing immense growth during the initial weeks, the major reason for the film's success has been its unbeaten performance at the Box Office for over a month now.

Tanhaji breaks Box Office Records

According to the latest Box Office India report, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has become the second highest-earning film in Maharashtra after Prabhas starrer Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. The period drama has gone on to earn Rs. 141 crore approximately till now and is expected to continue with its successful run. The film beat Aamir Khan's Dangal at the Box Office by nearly Rs 37 crore.

While Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs 185.76 crore) is way ahead of the Om Raut directorial, Tanhaji has surely managed to surpass the collections of Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and other stars' films collection in Maharashtra.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior had already left several other blockbusters behind, by earning over Rs 10 crore in the fifth week and is only behind Uri: The Surgical Strike and Baahubali: The Conclusion's records. The Ajay Devgn film might also be among the highest sixth-week grossers, if the weekend collections are anything to go by. Right before Rs 300 crore-mark, another film in its path is Kabir Singh which earned reportedly earned around Rs 280 crore.

Ajay Devgn is also one of the producers of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which traces the 17th-century Kondhana Fort war between Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare of Chhatrapati Shivaji’s army and Uday Bhan, who was Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb’s guard. The movie also stars Kajol, Saif Ali Khan, Neha Sharma and Sharad Kelkar among others.

