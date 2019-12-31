Ajay Devgn Movies Which Established The Romantic Side Of The Actor

Although mostly known for his action-packed movies, Ajay Devgn has also starred in a number of Bollywood romantic films. His handsome, brooding looks made for a very unconventional romantic hero. Here are some romantic movies where Ajay Devgn charmed the audience:

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

In this Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, Ajay Devgn played a supporting role to Aishwarya Rai Bachhan and Salman Khan. He was seen in the role of Aishwarya’s husband, both being forced into the marriage. Ajay's character even was ready to help his wife unite with her lover. However, in the end, Aishwarya’s character fell for her loving and caring husband.

Ishq

Ishq is a romantic-comedy with four lead characters played by Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla. The four face the trials and tribulations of love but get united with their respective partner in the end. Ajay's role as the shy, polite lover was very different from what the audience was used to seeing and it was well appreciated.

Pyar Toh Hona Hi Tha

Starring alongside his real-life wife, Ajay Devgn played the role of a pretend-to-be boyfriend to Kajol’s character. The latter hires Ajay to get her boyfriend back. However, both fall in love with each other in the end. Kajol and Ajay’s chemistry onscreen was lauded by the critics and audience alike.

Raincoat

In Raincoat, Ajay Devgn played a character which was very much unlike what he had played before in this movie. Ajay’s character is desperate to wed his sister off. He even goes to his former fiancée who had left him for a wealthy man. The story revolves around the encounter between the two.

De De Pyar De

Released in the tear 2019, this romantic comedy starred Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu in the lead. Ajay played the character of a man who falls in love with a girl (Rakul Preet) half his age. He introduces her to his former-wife (Tabu) and children but their unacceptance of the couple’s relationship forms the plot of the movie. Though the movie tanked at the box office, Ajay Devgn’s performance in the comic role was lauded by critics and audience.

