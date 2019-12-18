Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Best Scenes In 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has given a large contribution to Indian cinema with some memorable roles as well as hit films. In 1999, Aishwarya became a part of the romantic drama Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. The movie was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and also starred Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn. Aishwarya's role in the movie is said to be one of her most memorable roles by fans.

ALSO READ | Guzaarish: Here Are The Iconic Looks Of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In The Movie

Here are some of the best scenes by Aishwarya Rai in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Aankhon ki Gustakhiyan Maaf Ho

Aishwarya and Salman Khan feature in a song Aankhon ki Gustakhiyan Maaf Ho. Aishwarya's character Nandini's wonder and confusion when it comes to her feelings for Salman's character Sameer was beautifully shown by the actor. The scene where Sameer stops Nandini by holding her plait is a very famous scene and is well remembered by fans even today.

ALSO READ | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Features On French Workbook Used For Teaching High-school Students

When Nandini gets Sameer's letters

After Nandini gets married to Vanraj, she receives the letters that were sent to her by Sameer. The scene is a great example of Aishwarya's expertise in acting as Nandini's regret and disdain can be clearly seen. As she is reading the letters, she is discovered by Vanraj and is kicked out of the house. Aishwarya successfully manages to bring pity in the minds of the audience during this scene.

ALSO READ | Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan Cast Revealed; Film Stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi

Climax

When Sameer and Nandini finally meet at the end of the movie, the audience's expectations are subverted as Nandini refuses to go with Sameer. She explains that she has understood the meaning of love with Sameer but realised the true nuances of what love is with Vanraj. Vanraj's selflessness wins her heart. Aishwarya's acting in the scene convinces the audiences that Nandini has not only fallen out of love for Sameer but also fallen in love with Vanraj.

ALSO READ | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Best Scenes From The Movie 'Jodhaa Akbar'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.