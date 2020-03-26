The Debate
Ajay Devgn Ups His Social Media Game And These Pics With Other Celebs Are Proof

Bollywood News

Ajay Devgn is among the most popular actors of Bollywood. Here are some of his best photos with other celebrities

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn has upped his social media game only recently.The Singham actor is often seen posing with his industry friends and sharing them on his social media handles. Let us take a look at Ajay Devgn's photos with celebs which prove that his social media game is strong.

Also read: Ajay Devgn's Next With Rakul Preet Singh And Sidharth Malhotra Gets A Title, see here \

Also read: NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt Starrer Titled 'Rise Roar Revolt'; Watch here

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In this picture, the Singham actor can be seen with Rohit Shetty. Both are on top of their style game.  Check out more from Ajay Devgn's photos below.

Also read: Ajay Devgn Posts A Heartfelt Tribute To Legendary Football Player PK Banerjee, see here

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In this photo, the Golmaal actor is posing with cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Devgn looks dapper in the shades. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In this photo, Devgn is with none other than Dangal star Aamir Khan. He considers Khan as his lucky charm. It is considered to be one of Devgn's most memorable photos.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In this photo, you can see Rohit Shetty and Akshay Kumar along with Ajay Devgn. Sooryavanshi was going to be released soon but it has been delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. This is another popular picture of Ajay Devgn on social media.

On the work front, Ajay also has some interesting line-up of films ahead. The actor is busy filming for his next film, Maidan and will also be seen in movies like RRR as well as Chanakya. Reportedly, the makers are also preparing a schedule to suit the needs of Ajay's other commitments. The makers are also expected to lock the date in the upcoming weeks.

 

 

