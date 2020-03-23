Ajay Devgn's Next With Rakul Preet Singh And Sidharth Malhotra Gets A Title

Ajay Devgn gave his fans a big surprise last year when he announced that he would be collaborating with Indra Kumar for another social comedy. The duo collaborated for the first time for the movie Total Dhamaal that released in 2019. The movie did fair business at the box office. Recently, the official title of the film was announced.

Rakul Preet Singh reveals the title of the movie

This social comedy by Indra Kumar would be titled Thank God. The movie stars Ajay Devgn along with Rakul Preet Singh and Sidharth Malhotra. The title was revealed by Rakul Preet Singh in an interview with a leading daily. According to a media report, the movie revolves around two goofy men with hearts of gold, who are out to reform the society and the madness that ensues as a result.

In the media interaction with a leading daily, Rakul Preet Singh also revealed that she was to start shooting for Thank God on April 10. However, due to coronavirus, the shooting schedule was cancelled. She added that the makers are planning to release the movie in 2021.

Ajay Devgn, on the work front, was last seen in the movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The film had crossed the prestigious ₹250 crore mark in 24 days since it released. Besides this, the film also earned love from both critics and audiences alike. With ₹279.50 crores, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is the biggest film ever in both Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan's careers.

#Tanhaji crosses ₹ 275 cr... Has ample stamina, despite new films invading the marketplace week after week + limited screens and shows... [Week 7] Fri 52 lakhs, Sat 63 lakhs, Sun 74 lakhs. Total: ₹ 276.90 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 24, 2020

