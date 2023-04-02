Ajay Devgn Reacts Firmly To A Fan Who Grabs His Hand Outside His Mumbai House | WATCH

Ajay Devgn turned 54 today. On the occasion of his birthday, the actor stepped out to meet a hoard of fans awaiting to wish him. During the exchange, a fan grabbed Devgn's hand and refused to let go. Ajay respectfully yet firmly released his hand as he proceeded to meet other fans.

Ajay sets his boundaries

A video captured of the exchange gives further insight in to the situation. Ajay was dressed simply in a pair of blue denim jeans and a casual white top paired with his signature tinted glasses. In lieu of his recent release, Bholaa, Ajay also donned a Rudraksh mala. The actor stepped out to meet his fans accompanied by a circle of security, who were preventing the rowdy fans from getting too close. Amidst the chaos, a fan managed to grab Ajay's hand and refused to let it go. Ajay firmly shirked his hand off, setting his boundaries. Post this exchange, Ajay can be seen proceeding to meet other fans with his hands folded. An adorable interaction with a child fan offering a balloon was also captured.

On the work front

Ajay Devgn's most recent release at the box office was Bholaa. The film, an action-thriller is directed by Ajay Devgn himself and produced under his own banner of Ajay Devgn Films, along with Reliance Entertainment, T-Series and Dream Warrior Pictures. It is an adaptation of Tamil film Kaithi and also stars Tabu and Deepak Dobriyal in key roles among others. Abhishek Bachchan also stars in the film in a cameo.

Devgn's next release will be Maidaan, the teaser of which he released last week. Maidaan, directed by Amit Sharma, showcases the story of the Indian football team during the golden period of the country between 1952 and 1962. Maidaan, also starring Priyamani, Nitanshi Goel, Aryann, Gajraj Rao, Rohit Mondal and Rudranil Ghosh, is eyeing a mid-June release this year.