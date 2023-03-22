Ajay Devgn Says The Hero Is 'crazier' Than The Villains In Bholaa

Ajay Devgn, in recent interviews, has been sharing insight into how the menacing world of Bholaa was created. He also shared how meticulously each villain was conceptualised and selected. Devgn has left no stone unturned, however, in asserting that even in the face of multiple terrifying villains, Bholaa is allegedly enough for them all.

Villains galore

The screenplay boasts of 2 major antagonists running the drug cartel. Amping up the fear factor are more villains scattered through the inter-state landscapes also including the angle of gang rivalries. The film is promising a thrilling ride as a sizeable list of villains clash against each other and Bholaa takes them on one by one. Devgn admits Bholaa is a jaded villain, owing to his past as a convict but in the film he promises to fight evil.

Bholaa's dark and moody atmosphere

Bholaa promises to be an exciting treat for anybody who enjoys watching villains on screen. The film has a strong balance of both western and desi villains - backgrounds accentuated by how carefully they have been styled. The film's trailer reveals the atmosphere of Bholaa's world to be dark and moody. Adding to the mystery and thrill, here are stylish hoods, helmets and menacing face masks.

Styling the villains

Devgn reveals that the styling for the film has been done by Radhika Mehra whom he had specifically requested to make the villains unique and distinguishable. He says, "I wanted the menace to travel deep. The objective was to carefully construct different identities for the various baddies who show up in Bholaa's path". He further adds, "In the world of Bholaa the only one who is crazier than the villains is Bholaa himself."

Bholaa, an action-thriller is directed by Ajay Devgn himself and produced under his own banner of Ajay Devgn Films, along with Reliance Entertainment, T-Series and Dream Warrior Pictures. It is an adaptation of Tamil film Kaithi and also stars Tabu and Deepak Dobriyal in key roles among others. Abhishek Bachchan will reportedly appear in a cameo as well. Bholaa is all set for a theatrical release on March 30.

