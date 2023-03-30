Maidaan Teaser: Ajay Devgn Revisits Golden Era Of Indian Football | Watch

Ajay Devgn shared the first teaser of his movie Maidaan on March 30. It is directed by Amit Sharma of Badhaai Ho fame and narrates the story of the Indian football team during the ‘golden period’ between 1952-1962. Maidaan is scheduled to release on June 16, 2023.

In the period film, Ajay plays the role of Syed Abdul Rahim, who was the coach of the Indian football team in the 1950s. The actor shared the teaser with the caption “#Maidaan mein utrenge Gyarah par dikhenge Ek. A True Story. Teaser out now. #MaidaanTeaser #MaidaanOnJune23 @pillumani @gajrajrao @iamitrsharma @arrahman”

The Maidaan teaser showed the visuals of the Indian football team after Independence. We see the Indian football team walking on the ground all set play against Yugoslavia amid heavy downpour. Indian team plays the game barefoot. Ajay, who plays the role of the coach of the team, motivates them to perform their best from the sidelines.

About Maidaan

Maidaan is a Hindi sports-drama movie. It is directed by Amit Sharma and produced by Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta and Akash Chawla. The release of the movie was delayed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Along with Ajay Devgn the movie also stars Priyamani, Nitanshi Goel, Aryann, Gajraj Rao, Rohit Mondal and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh.

Ajay Devgn’s other upcoming films

Ajay Devgn gave his fans a double treat on March 30. Maidaan teaser release coincided with Bholaa hitting the big screens. Along with acting in it, Ajay has also directed it. He will begin shoot for Singham Again with Rohit Shetty later this year.