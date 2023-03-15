Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty’s 'Singham Again' To Release On Diwali Next Year? Details Inside

Rohit Shetty directorial Singham Again is reportedly all set to release on Diwali 2024. Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone will start shooting for the film in July this year. Ajay will be working with Deepika for the first time in this project, while this will be his 11th collaboration with director Rohit Shetty.

Film critic and trade Analyst Taran Adarsh revealed the inside details related to Singham Again on his Twitter handle on Monday (March 13). He wrote, “AJAY DEVGN - ROHIT SHETTY: ‘SINGHAM AGAIN’ ON DIWALI 2024… #SinghamAgain - the third part in #RohitShetty’s super-successful #Singham franchise - to release on #Diwali2024… #AjayDevgn returns as #BajiraoSingham… Starts July 2023.”

Rohit Shetty on Lady Singham

Earlier in December 2022, Rohit Shetty had revealed during the song launch of his film Cirkus that Deepika will be joining the cop universe as the Lady Singham. He said, “Everyone knows that my next film is Singham Again, belonging to the cop universe. Every time, I am asked ‘Lady Singham kab aayegi?’. Toh Singham Again mein Lady Singham aayegi. (When will Lady Singham appear on the screen? So Singham again will feature Lady Singham.) She’s my lady cop from the cop universe. So we’ll be working together as early as next year.”

Apart from Deepika, Ranveer Singh’s Simmba and Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi will also be making a cameo appearance in the movie. Singham Again would be included in the universe of Rohit Shetty's copverse, which was launched with the 2011 release of Singham. Kareena Kapoor and Ajay Devgn both appeared in the movie's follow-up, Singham Returns, in 2014.