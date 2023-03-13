Deepika Padukone Debuts New Tattoo At Oscars 2023

Deepika Padukone attended the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Representing India at the global stage, Deepika walked the Oscars red carpet for the first time and was also a presenter at the awards ceremony. While the actress donned a classy black gown, the eye-catcher in her look was her tattoo.

The Piku actress walked the red carpet in an all black, off shoulder cocktail gown. The outfit was from Louis Vuitton. The off- shoulder dress revealed a new tattoo on her neck.

The tattoo read 82°E which is the name of her recently launched beauty brand. Deepika announced this venture on social media in November 2022. She shared in her post, “At @82e.official, we are on a mission to make the practice of self-care a simple, joyful and effective part of your everyday. And while this journey of discovery and learning has been mine so far, I’m thrilled to finally share it with all of you.”

Deepika Padukone at Oscars 2023

Deepika Padukone graced the Oscars 2023 stage as a presenter. She took the stage to introduce the performance from Naatu Naatu singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. In her introduction of the song, Deepika said that Naatu Naatu is a ‘total banger’.

All About Deepika Padukone’s Oscars look

Deepika wore a floor length black gown for the awards ceremony. She completed the look with statement diamond jewels. She wore a diamond necklace with a yellow emerald and tied her hair in a bun.

Celebs react to Deepika’s Oscars look

As soon as the Deepika unveiled her look for the Academy Awards, celebrities flooded the comments section with compliments. Alia Bhatt said, “Ufff stunner!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️”. Neha Dhupia commented “Gorgeous ❤️”. Actress Bipasha Basu wrote “😍” on the post.