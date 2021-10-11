Ajay Devgn Shares A Still From ‘MayDay’ To Wish ‘true Artiste’ Amitabh Bachchan On B'day

As superstar Amitabh Bachchan clocks his 79th birthday today, his co-stars, friends, and well-wishers from the Indian film fraternity poured in wishes for the actor. Among them is Big B's MayDay co-star Ajay Devgn, who shared a still from their upcoming drama thriller. Taking to his Instagram handle, Ajay shared a glimpse of the duo from the film and wished the 'true artiste' on his special day.

Amitabh Bachchan clocked his birthday by uploading a photo of him clad in stylish athleisure as he walks his way in style. Many celebrities including Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, his granddaughter Navya, Angad Bedi lauded his 'swag' and sent across birthday wishes.

Ajay Devgn wishes Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday

Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, October 11, the Bhuj: The Pride of India actor shared a candid photo of the duo from their upcoming film, donning formal attires as they discuss something. For the caption, Ajay wrote, "Sir, looking at you through a different lens taught me what being a true artist is. Happy Birthday dear Amitji @amitabhbachchan". Take a look -

The drama thriller MayDay is being directed and produced by Ajay Devgn, and also stars Angira Dhar, Boman Irani, Aakanksha Singh among others. The film, which was officially announced in November 2020 and went on floors in December 2020 in Hyderabad, will be theatrically released on 29 April 2022. Ajay and Big B have earlier collaborated on projects like Major Sahab, Khakee, Satyagraha, and Hindustan Ki Kasam. MayDay marks their collaboration after 7 years since Satyagraha's release in 2013.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan clocked his 79th birthday today by taking to his Instagram handle and shared a collage of photos with a caption, "walking into the 80th ..". On the work front, he will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra alongside Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. He also has a sports drama, Jhund, directed by Nagraj Manjule, Vikas Bahl Goodbye alongside Rashmika Mandanna, as well as Uunchai and Nag Ashwin’s untitled film in his pipeline. He will be reuniting with Deepika Padukone for a remake of the Hollywood film The Intern. He is currently back to hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati on television.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @AJAY DEVGN)