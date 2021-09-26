Amitabh Bachchan And Ajay Devgn's 'Mayday' To Release On THIS Date In 2022; Read

Following the announcement by the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray that the cinemas, which were closed down after the second wave of the ongoing COVID pandemic, will be opening from October 22 in the state. The statement comes as a sigh of relief for the filmmakers, whose film releases were on halt due to the pandemic and subsequent lockdown. In a recent development, the theatrical release of the upcoming Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Ajay Devgn's Mayday has been announced.

Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn's Mayday release date announced

Ah, at last the news of cinema theatres opening in October, in Maharashtra, is long-awaited and terrific. As promised earlier, the aviation-thriller drama, produced & directed by me, starring @SrBachchan, @Rakulpreet & Me in the lead, will release on 29th April, 2022.#MayDay pic.twitter.com/bcMHZjdO0C — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 26, 2021

Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Ajay Devgn starrer Mayday will be releasing in the theatres on April 29, 2022. Helmed and backed by Devgn, the drama thriller film also stars Angira Dhar, Boman Irani, Aakanksha Singh among others. The film was officially announced in November 2020 and it went on floors in December 2020 in Hyderabad.

(Image: Instagram/@maydaymovie)