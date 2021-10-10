'RRR' Director S. S. Rajamouli Turns 48, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn Share 'memorable' Moments

Baahubali fame director SS Rajamouli ringed in his 48th birthday on October 10. The ace filmmaker, who is known to direct some of the best world-class movies received heartfelt wishes from celebrities including Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Mahesh Babu. The stars shared their memorable moments with Rajamouli and shared their experience of working with him.

Currently, Rajamouli is busy with the post-production work of the upcoming magnum opus, RRR. Recently, the makers announced that the film will hit theatres worldwide on January 7, 2022. The film is set to lock horns with Sanjay Leela Bhansali starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi that stars Alia Bhatt in the titular role. Gangubai Kathiawadi is slated to hit the screens on January 6, 2022.

Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn extend birthday greeting to RRR director SS Rajamouli

Jn NTR, who will be seen playing a pivotal role in RRR under the direction of Rajamouli, took to Twitter and shared a BTS picture from the sets. In the picture, the two can be seen indulging in a lively conversation. He captioned the post, “Happy Birthday dear Jakkana @ssrajamouli. Love you.” Ajay Devgn, who will be making his Tollywood debut with RRR, shared a post and wrote, "Very many happy returns of the day Rajamouli Garu. It's a memorable experience working & learning from you. @ssrajamouli @RRRMovie" (sic). He also shared a picture from the sets where the two are seen discussing a shot.

Very many happy returns of the day Rajamouli Garu🙏🏼. Its a memorable experience working & learning from you.@ssrajamouli @RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/iBtsK6HeKu — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 10, 2021

Happy Birthday dear Jakkana @ssrajamouli. Love you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pCSTgQB1R9 — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) October 10, 2021

Tollywood star Mahesh Babu, who will be seen teaming up with the director for his next film, also extended his heartwarming greeting to Rajamouli on his 48th birthday on Twitter. He wrote, "Wishing you a very happy birthday @ssrajamouli sir. May your genius continue to inspire and redefine Indian cinema!”. According to media reports, Mahesh Babu’s next film with Rajamouli is touted to be a massive project in terms of budget and content. According to SS Rajamouli's father and screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad, the film will reportedly be on the lines of Indiana Jones.

Wishing you a very happy birthday @ssrajamouli sir. May your genius continue to inspire and redefine Indian cinema! — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) October 10, 2021

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli had a long filmmaking career before winning several accolades for his highest-grossing franchise, Bahubali. The director began his career by helming Telugu soap operas on ETV. His debut directorial film was 2001's Student No. 1, starring Jr. NTR. He went on to direct several projects, including Simhadri, Sye, Chatrapathi, and a film with Mohanlal. The director's breakthrough came with the 2006 film Vikramarkudu, which was later made in Hindi as Rowdy Rathore. The film was also made in Tamil and Kannada. In 2009, Rajamouli directed the fantasy-action film Magadheera, starring Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal.

IMAGE: Facebook/Jr NTR/Instagram/SS Rajamouli/PTI