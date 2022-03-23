Ajay Devgn Shares Excitement As 'Runway 34' Trailer Hits Over 34 Million Views In 34 Hours

After delivering a promising performance in his latest web series Rudra, Ajay Devgn is all set to wow the audience with his next project Runway 34. The actor-filmmaker, who also wore the director's hat for the film, will be seen sharing the screen space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Bollywood diva Rakul Preet. While the film is over a month away to hit the theatres, its makers are keeping its fans updated with regular updates. The much-awaited trailer of the movie was released on March 21 and it has now crossed over 34 million views on YouTube.

Ajay Devgn is seemingly on cloud nine as the trailer of his upcoming film Runway 34 crossed 34 million views on YouTube within 34 hours. The actor recently took to his Instagram handle to share his excitement with his fans. In the caption of the post, he wrote, "Yeh toh bas turbulence ki shuruaat hai. Runway 34 trailer crosses 34 Million+ views in 34 hours on YouTube!" The actor's fans widely reacted to the post and mentioned how eagerly they are waiting to watch the film.

Runway 34 trailer

The makers of Runway 34 dropped its much-awaited trailer on March 21. The clip begins with the introduction of Ajay Devgn as a flight captain, who falls into legal trouble after a seemingly devastating incident. The trailer further saw Rakul Preet playing the role of Ajay Devgn's co-pilot, while Amitabh Bachchan stole the show with his acting as a government official.

The three minutes and 18 seconds trailer teased the mystery in the upcoming film in the end as Ajay Devgn says, "Har haadse ke do pehlu hote hai. Kya hua aur kaise hua? Is kya aur kaise ke beech mein jo daayra hai, sach wahin chhupa hua hai. (Every incident has two aspects: What happened and how. In between the how and the when lies the truth)." In the caption, the actor wrote, "Every second counts. @adffilms proudly presents the trailer of Runway 34. We are ready for take-off."

More about Runway 34

Runway 34 is an upcoming mystery drama, which is based on true events. The film is inspired by real-life events, that reportedly took place in 2015. Apart from the lead cast, the film also stars Boman Irani and Carry Minati in supporting roles. The film is set to release on April 29.

(Image: Instagram/@ajaydevgn)