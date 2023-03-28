Ajay Devgn Shares Maidaan Poster; Reveals Teaser And Release Date Of The Sports Drama

Ajay Devgn is all set to star in the new sports-drama movie Maidaan. The movie is based on a true story and the Singham actor is reported to play a football coach. With the official poster, Ajay Devgn has also announced that the movie will release on June 30.

Maidaan Teaser

Along with the release of his upcoming film, Bholaa, Ajay Degn has given another treat to his fans. On March 30, along with Bholaa, the first official teaser of Maidaan will also be released. Ajay Devgn took to his Instagram handle to share the poster. He captioned his post, “One Man. One Belief. One Spirit. Based on a true story. #Maidaan mein utrega saara India. Teaser out on 30th March.”

More about Maidaan

Maidaan is a sports drama film in which actor Ajay Devgn will play the role of Syed Abdul Rahim. He was the coach of the Indian football team in the 1950s. The Boney Kapoor produced film is based on true events and is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma. Along with Ajay Devgn, Gajraj Rao and Priyamani will also be seen in important roles in the film.

Before Maidaan, Ajay Devgn will be seen in Bholaa. The film is the official Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil film Kaithi. The film, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, starred Karthi in the lead role. Ajay Devgn's Bholaa, also starring Tabu and Deepak Dobriyal, will hit theaters worldwide on March 30. Ajay Devgn was previously seen in the films Thank God, RRR, Drishyam 2 and Runway 34.